Army, FTII help Kashmiri youth to get their ‘act’ together

Mumbai, the city of dreams as it is called, becomes a home to many aspiring actors from different cities of the country. They all come here with a hope to make a cut in the world of showbiz, but due to the lack of proper training, many fail to make their way to Bollywood. So in a bid to train this set of people, Pune based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has an outreach programme, which has short courses at the beginner's level on Screen Acting. As a part of this programme, the institute recently joined hands with the Indian Army to provide acting courses to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. In fact, the aspiring actors of the Baramulla district got an excellent opportunity to learn acting skills as among various courses related to film and television, one such course in screen acting was organised from June 25 to July 14.

Apart from the beginner's course in Screen Acting, there was an intense 20 days foundation course that was also conducted under the mentorship of Phonsok Ladakhi, an actor, singer, yoga teacher and Vipassana practitioner. Renowned actor Gufi Paintal was also invited as a special guest faculty to mentor the students.

On July 14, the closing ceremony of the course witnessed a live stage performance by the participants to mark the successful completion of the course. "It is a matter of honour for the army to be associated with the FTII in skilling and empowering the Kashmiri youth," the Lt Gen Bhat said.

At the closing ceremony of FTII's screen acting course at #Baramulla, the #ChinarCorpsCdr highlighted Army's continued efforts in building bridges with the Awaam & nurturing talented youth of Valley; ceremony witnessed live stage performances@UN @adgpi @FTIIOfficial #IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/OPC4mdMDkq — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@Chinarcorps_IA) July 14, 2018

Well, it's indeed good that FTII is doing their bit to train this set of people so that they don't come to Mumbai unprepared.