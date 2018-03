Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh unveils the Premier League trophy in Mumbai on Friday. The English Premier League has formed an official partnership with Ranveer. Ranveer is known to be a passionate football fan.

As part of his role as the league ambassador in India, Ranveer will help promote the Premier League to fans in India and globally. Ranveer has been a lifelong supporter of Arsenal.

Photo courtesy: Manav Manglani

Photo courtesy:Manav Manglani