Arshad Warsi turns 51 today and this is what his wife Maria Goretii has to say!

Onkar Kulkarni April 19 2019, 7.54 am April 19 2019, 7.54 am

At the age of 14, he became an orphan. He left school in his early days and arrived in Mumbai to make money. From there on, there has been no looking back for Arshad Warsi who's now become a well-known name in Bollywood. Come April 19, and the actor, who's known for films like the Munna Bhai series, Golmaal series, and Jolly LLB, will turn 51.

On the joyous occasion, in.com connects with his wife, a fabulous cook and an author of the cookbook - From My Kitchen To Yours - to speak about her hubby dearest. Ask her how she plans to bring in the day and she is quick to add, "Well this year he has a working birthday as he is in London shooting for Pagalpanti." The Anees Bazmee directorial also stars John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz among others.

Maria mentions that Arshad is a recluse and he is not comfortable in a crowd. "He hardly likes to party. His best way to bring in his birthday is by being at home and may be in the presence of his extremely close folks. Last year he went out with his friends and celebrated his birthday in Goa. He would, in fact, go all out for his close bunch of friends. He also takes to cooking at times and makes amazing raan biryani."

The last time he cooked the raan biryani, she remembers, was when she was in Paris. "I was in Paris taking up classes on patisserie at the time."

Maria says that if Arshad is in town on his birthdays then she likes to cook a whole spread for him which includes his favourite Indian meal plus Italian and Mediterranean dishes.

While birthdays are the best occasion to surprise your loved ones with gifts, Maria says that she has never gifted Arshad anything. She adds, "Arshad has everything, what do I gift him? However, our kids (son Zeke and daughter Zene Zoe) make greeting cards for him on every birthday."

On that note, happy birthday Arshad!