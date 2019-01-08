Arshad Warsi’s latest revelation about Munna Bhai 3 will get you excited!

Bollywood’s one of the most celebrated and successful franchise - the Munna Bhai series is all set to get a sequel! Don’t believe us? Well, Arshad Warsi, popularly known as ‘Circuit’ in the film, just hinted on the possibility of Munna Bhai 3 going on floors this year (2019) and we can’t stop gushing! In an interview with a news agency, Arshad Warsi was asked about the third part of the Munna Bhai series. The actor said, “I do know that the script is pretty much ready. I do know from Raju that the film will go on floors this year- either mid or the end of the year. The work on the script is going on. As of now, yes it’s Sanju and me. These are the things I’ve been told.” Yay! Great news, isn’t it?

With a time break of around three years between Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), Warsi also revealed that he finds it ‘scary’ to pick up the character after a gap. “I tend to do my film and forget about my character and I move on to the next one. I tend to forget, which is what happened with Munna Bhai. When I came for the second part, I was doing the same role differently. I realised something isn’t quite right. Then Raju and I saw a couple of scenes from the first one and remembered how I should be doing. This time too, I’m sure I’ll do it."

The plot of Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster franchiserevolved around a comical gangster (Sanjay Dutt), his loyal associate (Arshad Warsi), and their antic tales of Bhaigiri turning into Gandhigiri. Now, it will be interesting to see what kind of plot the filmmaker has to offer in its third part!