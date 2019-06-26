Shikha Dhariwal June 26 2019, 3.30 pm June 26 2019, 3.30 pm

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s much-awaited Article 15 is only a few days away from its release, but, before that, the film has embroiled into a huge controversy. The protests against the film are only getting louder. The Brahmins community, in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, are up in arms, claiming that the filmmaker presents the accused men as Brahmins and that it 'could defame the entire community'.

Further, Uttar Pradesh-based Brahmin community claims that Article 15 is inspired by the 2014 Badaun murder and gang rape case, where two girls were found hanging on a tree. According to the community, if the film is based on the Badaun incident, what was the point of showcasing Brahmins as the accused? When the real accused were Yadav. They feel that the maker's sole intention is to malign the Brahmin community.

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15:

In a conversation with News18, Anubhav Sinha opened up on this controversy. The filmmaker said, "I have no idea, why these Sena and Brahmins communities are upset and protesting unnecessary? They don’t even know my film's story. If after watching the trailer they assumed some imaginary story then I can’t help it. I am answerable to Censor Board not to these Sena and Censor board has given us a green signal with the certificate."

He added, "Our film has been distributed to theatres for release so now there is no question to ban the film's release. I will not organize any film screening for these protesters. If they want to watch the film then they should send their representatives to the cinema hall to watch the film."

Sinha also opened up on the death threats he has been receiving on social media, "Brahmin community and Karni Sena are not only trolling me on social media. I am even getting death threats from them. These protesters said, on social media, that if you will release this film then they will burn me alive. But neither am I entertaining them nor taking their threats seriously."

Upon being asked if he has taken any action against the culprits, the filmmaker continued, “The Mumbai police was super active to protect us. If the Mumbai police feels the need then they will reach out to me but I didn’t approach the Mumbai police on these threats."