July 01 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15, which was helmed by Anubhav Sinha, made it to the big screens on June 28. The film revolves around the life of a brave cop who, despite all the odds, fights to bring justice for rape victims. Unsurprisingly, Article 15 has managed to strike the right chord and is being well-received by the audiences. Other than Ayushmann’s remarkable performance, Anubhav Sinha, too, is getting lauded for his spectacular and hard-hitting vision. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the filmmaker opened up on why he chose to make a film like Article 15 and his open letter to the Brahmin community.

Upon being asked that what made him make a film like Article 15, Sinha asserted, “You know, it's not just happening in India. I can't get over certain visuals in my head. That Syrian boy in a red t-shirt lying on the shores with his face towards the ground. That visual of the two girls (Badaun gang rape) hanging from a tree. These don't leave my head. It's not just India. It's humans at large around the world, they've gone nuts. So the other half has to go nuts resisting them. They have to tell them, ‘Guys, what are you doing? We were supposed to co-exist!’ People must continuously ask these questions so that the world doesn’t get lopsided.”

Anubhav Sinha on the sets of Article 15:

He added, “So if I find stories that touch on any of my concerns, I get very excited. That's why you must have noticed I've never been this fast. I had a release in August last year and now have had a release in June. My co-writer of the next film is sitting outside right now. We're going to start that one in August. There's just so much to be said and addressed right now.”

Before Article 15, Sinha helmed a yet another hard-hitting film, Mulk, that revolved around all the stereotypes faced by a Muslim family. Upon being asked if making Article 15 a bigger challenge than that of Mulk, he responded saying, “Not at all. This wasn't challenging and that wasn't challenging either. A bit of challenge was at the time of release. Certain people think I will expose them. In the process, if I do, I don't mind. But that's certainly not my intention. I'm exposing myself and I'm exposing society, and they are just a part of it.”