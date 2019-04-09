Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana announces wrap, calls it the ‘most relevant and important film of Indian cinema’

Divya Ramnani April 09 2019, 3.16 pm April 09 2019, 3.16 pm

From an MTV VJ to becoming one of the most bankable actors from the current lot, Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way. The actor is still basking in the success of some of the wonderful films he has been an apart of. From a dark thriller like AndhaDhun to a family drama Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann has time and again proved his versatility as an actor. Talking about his next, Ayushmann will be seen as a cop in a film titled Article 15 helmed by Anubhav Sinha. An announcement of the same was made at the beginning of March, however, the makers have now completed the film’s shooting.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram account and revealed the news of Article 15’s wrap up. In the picture shared by him, we could see a miniature of Ayushmann, which resembled his look from the film. In his caption, Ayushmann revealed that he has wrapped up a film which shall emerge as the most relevant and important film on Indian cinema. He further thanked filmmaker Anubhav for giving him this opportunity of playing the most ‘real cop ever.’ Well, if this hasn’t increased your excitement levels for the film, we don’t know what else will!

Filmmaker Anubhav Singh, too, had shared a glimpse of the cake from the film’s low-key wrap-up party.

View this post on Instagram YO!!! A post shared by Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinhaa) on Apr 8, 2019 at 10:11pm PDT

On working with Anubhav Sinha in Article 15, Ayushmann had opened up saying, “I’m always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. Anubhav Sinha is one such director who understands the complexities of our country. I loved Mulk. It is the most balanced film based on communalism and extremism. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him on Article 15.”

Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Zeeshan Ayub in pivotal roles. Now, that’s one highly ensemble cast!