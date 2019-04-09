image
  3. Bollywood
Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana announces wrap, calls it the ‘most relevant and important film of Indian cinema’

Bollywood

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana announces wrap, calls it the ‘most relevant and important film of Indian cinema’

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film titled Article 15 is helmed by Anubhav Sinha.

back
Anubhav SinhaArticle 15Ayushmann KhurranaAyushmann Khurrana Article 15Ayushmann Khurrana Cop FilmBollywoodEntertainmentIsha Talwar
nextExclusive: After Kartik Aaryan director Abhishek Jain backs out of Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Kirik Party

within