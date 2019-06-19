Antara Kashyap June 19 2019, 3.57 pm June 19 2019, 3.57 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Article 15 is based on the social evil of caste-based discrimination. The actor plays a police officer who investigates an incident (based on the 2014 Badaun rape and murder case) and finds out how caste affects crimes in India. Ayushmann Khurana released a new video on Wednesday appealing to the audience to stop using caste based slurs, even casually. In the new video, Ayushmann is in character and talks about how when an IPS officer swears in, they are asked to not always be constitutional. He also asks people to sign the petition called #DontSayBhangi urging people not to discriminate.

In the video, Ayushmann talks about the constitutionality of Article 15 and asks the masses to sign the petition to ban the use of the word Bhangi. He posted another video a couple of days ago, where he points out the casual casteism people practice when they equate the term with something bad. In the video, a little boy who makes tea gets scolded by another person, who calls the tea 'bhangi'. Ayushmann Khurana then points out that abuse can become a caste's identity. He also asks people to be more responsible citizens.

Watch the videos below: