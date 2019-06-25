Ayushmann Khurrana has been receiving acclaim for his role in the upcoming film Article 15. Although the film is yet to release, it will be dealing with the concept of discrimination among other social issues. On Tuesday, the actor posted the film’s promo on Instagram in which he expresses his anger against discrimination and his empathy towards the victims. The caption, as well as Ayushmann Khurrana in the promo, ask the audience to think of the crores of people within the country who are unheard and unnoticed every day by the rest of the country. He also encourages people to rise up against injustice and stand together.
Check out the promo below:
The name of the film is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution which forbids discrimination on the basis of religion, sex, caste or race. The film also took inspiration from multiple real-life rape and assault cases. Director Anubhav Sinha addressing the film had said that the film is based on a post-independence era and for inspiration real-life events were researched over a period of six months. He added that it is a very challenging film that needed an 'extraordinary' actor like Ayushmann Khurrana. Other than him, the film will also feature Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta and Kumud Mishra in central roles. The film was shot in Lucknow. The film was selected as the opening film for the 10th
London Indian Film Festival on June 20. It will be releasing throughout the country on June 28.Read More