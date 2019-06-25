Soheib Ahsan June 25 2019, 3.04 pm June 25 2019, 3.04 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana has been receiving acclaim for his role in the upcoming film Article 15. Although the film is yet to release, it will be dealing with the concept of discrimination among other social issues. On Tuesday, the actor posted the film’s promo on Instagram in which he expresses his anger against discrimination and his empathy towards the victims. The caption, as well as Ayushmann Khurrana in the promo, ask the audience to think of the crores of people within the country who are unheard and unnoticed every day by the rest of the country. He also encourages people to rise up against injustice and stand together.

Check out the promo below: