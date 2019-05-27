Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announces teaser release

Darshana Devi May 27 2019, 11.41 am May 27 2019, 11.41 am

After delivering worldwide blockbusters like AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for his next. The actor will soon don the cop avatar in his next, titled Article 15, a film helmed by Anubhav Sinha. The film, like its title suggests, is based on the Indian Constitution’s Article 15, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. After wrapping up the shooting of the film and announcing its release date, Ayushmann dropped a fresh new poster on Monday. Along with which, he also shared the release date of the film’s teaser.

The teaser is to be unveiled on the same day itself, which is on Monday 27. The interesting poster features Ayushmann sporting an intense look with his green uniform and glasses. If you look closely, the reflection on his glasses will send shivers down your spine! It features two people hanging from ropes tied to a tree in an open field, with police officials surrounding the bodies. We wonder if that’s a scene that will be shown in the teaser as well and sure enough, it has now piqued our interest even more!

Take a look at Article 15’s new poster here:

“I’m always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. Anubhav Sinha is one such director who understands the complexities of our country. I loved Mulk. It is the most balanced film based on communalism and extremism. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him on Article 15,” stated Ayushmann earlier.

The investigative drama also features an ensemble cast including Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Zeeshan Ayub, and others. It is slated to hit the silver screens on June 28, 2019.