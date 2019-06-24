Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana promises to bring about changes, in new poster

Ranjini Maitra June 24 2019, 2.41 pm June 24 2019, 2.41 pm

With a couple of days to go before it releases, Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 has built a strong curiosity among the audience, thanks to the relevant and gripping storyline that it promises. Knowing that the debate around caste division in the society never loses its pertinence, we can quite look forward to the film sending out strong messages against discriminations of all forms. As Ayushmann is on a promotional spree, he is also releasing videos urging us to take action against behaviour and languages that encourage such discriminations.

On Monday, he took to his social media accounts to share a new poster of the film. "We have walked through the darkness for a long time, now is the time for light," he writes. The poster has him and a couple of more policemen walking through the forest at night.

Ayushmann, who has given one hit after another, believes that a prominent actor associating himself to such a film might result in a wider audience connect to the true cause. He also says that the deep-rooted prejudices can only be addressed with plenty of introspection. “As a person, I was always intrigued by the caste divide in the country. We have separate utensils for our domestic help, we do not share a meal with them or any of our staff. It is all deep-rooted. It will take time to get rid of all this. We need to look within and then the conversation will be started. In rural areas the caste divide is very rampant, there are honour killings because of inter-caste alliances. We have depicted the situation as real as it could be in our film,” he told PTI, in an interview.