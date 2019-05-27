Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana reminds us of Article 15 in this new teaser

Darshana Devi May 27 2019, 5.58 pm May 27 2019, 5.58 pm

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known as the face of unconventional films. With back-to-back successes, the actor has now earned himself a place in people’s hearts and seems unstoppable! He now has Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 in his kitty and needless to say, the expectations from the actor in the film is sky-high. The film will see the actor essaying the role of a cop and is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution. After the intriguing posters, we finally got the first glimpse of the film on Monday with a brand new teaser.

The teaser has the background voice of Ayushmann explaining Article 15, with montages of riots in the streets carried out by people holding saffron and blue flags. They are also seen getting into massive combat with the police forces who try to stop them. It also quotes Dr BR Ambedkar’s message "Let's be Indians firstly and lastly." Throughout the teaser, we get to witness only two glimpses of Ayushmann - one of him standing in a field with a jeep in the background and the other of him sitting in his cabin and looking intensely at a blackboard placed on the wall behind him. “Fark boht kar liya, ab fark laayenge (We have created enough differences, now we will bring a difference),” he says in the voiceover at the end.

Take a look at Article 15’s teaser here:

Earlier in the day, Ayushmann also unveiled a new poster of the film, which has him donning the attire of a no-nonsense cop. The glasses that he sports in the poster, has the reflection of two bodies hung from a tree and a group of people protesting in the middle of a street.

Here’s Ayushmann’s post:

Presented by Zee Studios, the film is slated to be out on June 28.