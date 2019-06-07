Priyanka Kaul June 07 2019, 12.00 am June 07 2019, 12.00 am

Actors are known to try various methods just to get into the skin of their character. It also about bringing out the best on screen. The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie, Article 15, released to much critical acclaim. The actor shared his experience of how he managed to play this never-seen-before cop avatar.

The actor was quoted as saying, "Yes I have met real life cops to prepare for my role of a cop in Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15. I am friends with Mr Manoj Malviya who’s a senior IPS officer, based out of Calcutta and Delhi. I have personally met him a lot of times and observed his body language. Apart from that when in Lucknow for the shoot of our film, I met a few IPS officers and also observed the way they behaved in their day to day routine and how they salute... I learned and honed the basics. I did not imitate any cop from films. My intention was to imitate real life cops.”

On working with Anubha Sinha, he said, “My director Anubhav Sinha is an evolved soul. He recommended a lot of books to read before the shoot because this kind of discrimination is unique to our country. What Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism. And boy, was it a difficult shoot! We’d shoot around 5-6 am and in the evening, between 4.30-6.30 pm to catch the magical light. We filmed in the muck, infested with leeches and water snakes, for three days.”

As the title of the movie suggests, the film will be based on Article 15 of the constitution which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth. The movie is also inspired by true incidents including the 2014 Badaun gang-rape and the 2016 Una flogging incident.