Ranjini Maitra June 17 2019, 6.48 pm June 17 2019, 6.48 pm

With strong content and powerful messages that it is already delivering, Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 is looking like quite a film already! All the promos that the makers are releasing out are in alignment with what the film promises to show us, and Ayushmann seems to have gotten into the skin of a cop quite intensely. On the occasion of the India vs Pakistan match in the ongoing ICC World Cup, that unites cricket lovers across the country, the actor sent out a powerful call of unity. On Monday, he had something else to say.

In a smartly crafted promo, the actor urges all to not indulge in abuses that look down upon an entire caste or community. The promo is shot within a police station, wherein a couple of policemen, disappointed with their cups of tea, compare it to 'Bhangi', a community whose primary occupation is sweeping. Article 15 of the Indian constitution, also ensures a citizen's fundamental rights, prohibits us from looking down on a person on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex, he reminds us.

Wasn't that powerful?

“Our country is a unique one because we have all kinds of people and we are very sensitive towards ourselves. We are proud of ourselves, of our communities," the actor earlier said at an event, but also said that we needed betterment.

“We are so depressed in our real lives that we need something to feel proud about. The appeal of this film is we should be proud of our country, but we can't be blindly proud of it. We need to better our nation,” he added.