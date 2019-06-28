Darshana Devi June 28 2019, 11.20 pm June 28 2019, 11.20 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana has come up with another unconventional role with Article 15, which hit the screens on Friday. The crime thriller is currently garnering good response from fans and critics alike and many well-known B-Townies have also taken to their social media handles to laud the film. As the title suggests, the film is based on Article 15 of the Indian constitution that ‘prohibits discrimination of Indians on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth’. While interacting with the media at the film’s screening, Ayushmann expressed that the government should declare the film tax free.

"I definitely feel that this film should be declared as a tax-free film because it is necessary that this should reach every part of the country. It's not a comedy or an entertaining film. It is based on a vital subject, so it should reach the maximum number of people,” he said. The film has also sparked criticisms from a certain section of the society who have claimed that it shows them in a bad light. The AndhaDhun actor commented on the issue saying, "Anubhav (Sinha) sir has issued a statement. It states that we haven't shown any community in a negative light, especially the Brahmin community.”

Here's the trailer of Article 15:

“When people will see the film, they will realise that the film's protagonist belongs to a Brahmin community, so we haven't criticised anyone in the film. I urge people to watch the film, then form opinions about it,” he added.

Voicing the issue of the caste system in the country, he continued, “Many people feel that caste system doesn't exist in our country but through this film, we are showing that caste system still exists in our country and we need to sort it out.”