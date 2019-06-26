Darshana Devi June 26 2019, 11.35 pm June 26 2019, 11.35 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming Article 15 has been making a lot of buzz with its intriguing plot. The trailer of the film was dropped in May and saw Ayushmann delivering a power-packed performance. On Wednesday, the makers surprised us with a fresh promo of the investigative thriller which has amped up the anticipation level notches higher. Now, as per the latest developments, the film has been granted a UA certificate after five modifications by the Central Board of Film Certification.

The modifications included the removal of a visual of a flag falling in the fire, reducing 30% of the visuals showing beating up of people, replacing a sexually abusive word with 'saala' and a derogatory word directed towards parents with 'karamjali'. The CBFC further demanded an AWBI (Animal Welfare Board of India) compliance certificate from the makers too.

Check out the latest promo of Article 15:

The film was much in news after the Shri Rajput Karni Sena threatened to stall the release of it, alleging that the film portrays Brahmins in a bad light. Refuting all the allegations, director Anubhav Sinha told Mid-Day, "Why would I make an anti-Brahmin film? People are smart enough to know that there were enough and more Brahmins associated with the making of the film to know (that it doesn't showcase them in bad light)."

"The CBFC is an autonomous government body, which has cleared the film with a U/A certificate. It's the time people respected such institutions,” he added.

He further continued that the Censor Board can play a key role in ensuring smooth release of the films. "The CBFC should report this to the Home Ministry to curb such protests. [People] can disagree, but such overt threats must stop, once and for all. Filmmakers can't be constantly bullied," said the director.