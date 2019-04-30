Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana's investigative drama finally gets a release date

Rushabh Dhruv April 30 2019, 7.44 pm April 30 2019, 7.44 pm

From being a video jockey to becoming one of the most loved actors of the current lot, Ayushmann Khurrana's career graph has been impressive. The actor is still basking in the success of some of the wonderful films he has been an apart of. From a dark thriller like AndhaDhun to a family drama Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann has time and again proved his versatility as an actor. Talking about his next, Ayushmann will be seen as a cop in a film titled Article 15 helmed by Anubhav Sinha. An announcement of the same was made at the beginning of March and now the movie has finally got a release date. The investigative drama is all set to release on on 28th June 2019.

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana had taken to his Instagram account and revealed the news of Article 15’s wrap up. In the cutesy photo shared by the actor, we could see a miniature statue of Ayushmann, which resembled his look from the film. In his caption, Ayushmann revealed that he has wrapped up a film which shall emerge as the most relevant and important film in Indian cinema. He further thanked filmmaker Anubhav for giving him this opportunity of playing the most ‘real cop ever.’ With Article 15 now getting a release date, the movie will be clashing with Dharma Productions Drive which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Jackqueline Fernandez in key roles.

On working with Anubhav Sinha in Article 15, Ayushmann had opened up by saying, “I’m always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. Anubhav Sinha is one such director who understands the complexities of our country. I loved Mulk. It is the most balanced film based on communalism and extremism. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him on Article 15.”

Apart from Khurrana, Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Zeeshan Ayub in pivotal roles. Now, that’s one heck of an ensemble cast!