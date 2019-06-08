Rushabh Dhruv June 08 2019, 2.45 pm June 08 2019, 2.45 pm

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's career graph in Bollywood has been impressive. From a dark thriller like AndhaDhun to a family drama Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann has time and again proved his versatility as an actor. Elaborating on his next, Ayushmann will be seen as a cop in a film titled Article 15 helmed by Anubhav Sinha. An announcement of the same was made at the beginning of March and the investigative drama is also set to release on 28th June 2019. After the trailer, a teaser of a song titled Shuru Karein Kya is out.

Going by the teaser, the upcoming song seems to be an angry rap. The song is composed by Devin 'DLP' Parker and Gingger whereas it's sung by rappers Slow Cheeta, Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari and Spit Fire. The teaser starts with Ayushmann in his cop avatar emphasising on an investigating a case about a missing third girl. Reportedly, although Ayushmann will be part of the rap video, he won’t be rapping in it.

Have a look at the song teaser below:

Earlier in an interview with Mumba Mirror, director Anubhav Sinha spoke about this rap song and said, “The song is a call to action. It has youngsters saying what needs to be done for the country right away so the title ‘Shuru Karein Kya’. Somebody recommended the name of Spit Fire, who’s from Madhya Pradesh. We discussed the idea and came up with the idea of a quartet, including a woman and put the entire team together."