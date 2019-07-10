Rushabh Dhruv July 10 2019, 5.18 pm July 10 2019, 5.18 pm

After leaving his fans stumped with offbeat performances in films like Vicky Donor, Badhaai Ho, AndhaDhun and more, Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release, Article 15 is minting good moolah at the box office. The actor, who is much-loved for his unconventional choices of roles, is seen essaying a cop's in Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15. With positive reviews around the same, it has managed to collect Rs 33.74 crore in its first week. Adding to it, the film is now heading towards the 50 crore mark.

According to the latest report in Box Office India, the Tuesday (12th day) collection of this Khurrana starrer is Rs 1.24 crore. One of the main reasons the collection of the movie dropped on Tuesday can be the World Cup 2019 match of India vs New Zealand. In total, Article 15 has minted Rs 48.74 crore at the ticket window till now (twelfth day). The movie is said to be made on a small budget and the way it's performing at the ticket window, proves that good content is a big deal indeed.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M. Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayub in pivotal roles.