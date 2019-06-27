Soheib Ahsan June 27 2019, 4.38 pm June 27 2019, 4.38 pm

Films that address social injustices are often met with with a lot of hatred and opposition from certain communities. In the case of Anubhav Sinha's Article 15, it is the Karni Sena and a part of the Brahmin community. They have not only been asking for the film's ban but are also intent on having the director punished for making such a film. On Thursday, the director tweeted a letter appealing to the Karni Sena, the Brahmin community as well as the public and asked journalists to help the letter reach the right people.

Requesting my journalist friends to help me reach out to the representatives of the respective organizations. pic.twitter.com/sJqrDdrqe0 — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 27, 2019

The letter reads as follows:

An Appeal to the Brahmin Society and Karni Sena

Hoping that you read my letter yesterday, let me remind you that all my journalist brothers throughout the country have been watching the film since Monday and they all have said that the film does not disrespect any society. I apologize with folded hands for any misunderstandings. Nevertheless there are still some people who go to various cinema halls making several demands as representatives of the Brahmin community. Some of these people are still trying to get permission to slaughter me.

I am asking you all for help through this letter, to condemn such people and stop them.

Thank You

Anubhav Sinha

Such behaviour is no surprise on the part of the Karni Sena as they have been known to do this in the past. Last year, before the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, they had placed a bounty for Deepika Padukone. Ayushmann Khurrana had also spoken up earlier when people felt that the film targeted the Brahmin community. He had clarified that the film was only specifically targeted against discrimination and casteism and did not aim to show any community in a bad light. The film will also be dealing with some dark truths regarding our society. Article 15 was chosen to be the opening film at the 10th London Indian Film Festival on June 20.