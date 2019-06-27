Films that address social injustices are often met with with a lot of hatred and opposition from certain communities. In the case of Anubhav Sinha's Article 15, it is the Karni Sena and a part of the Brahmin community. They have not only been asking for the film's ban but are also intent on having the director punished for making such a film. On Thursday, the director tweeted a letter appealing to the Karni Sena, the Brahmin community as well as the public and asked journalists to help the letter reach the right people.
The letter reads as follows:
An Appeal to the Brahmin Society and Karni Sena
Hoping that you read my letter yesterday, let me remind you that all my journalist brothers throughout the country have been watching the film since Monday and they all have said that the film does not disrespect any society. I apologize with folded hands for any misunderstandings. Nevertheless there are still some people who go to various cinema halls making several demands as representatives of the Brahmin community. Some of these people are still trying to get permission to slaughter me.
I am asking you all for help through this letter, to condemn such people and stop them.
Thank You
Anubhav Sinha
Such behaviour is no surprise on the part of the Karni Sena as they have been known to do this in the past. Last year, before the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, they had placed a bounty for Deepika Padukone. Ayushmann Khurrana had also spoken up earlier when people felt that the film targeted the Brahmin community. He had clarified that the film was only specifically targeted against discrimination and casteism and did not aim to show any community in a bad light. The film will also be dealing with some dark truths regarding our society. Article 15 was chosen to be the opening film at the 10th London Indian Film Festival on June 20.
Article 15 is directed by Anubhav Sinha who also wrote the film along with Gaurav Solanki. The film's production was taken care of by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios. Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa will be playing central characters in the film. It will be releasing on June 28.