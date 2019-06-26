Darshana Devi June 26 2019, 9.35 pm June 26 2019, 9.35 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for acing offbeat roles, is soon to don the cop avatar for his next, Article 15. The film, touted to be an investigative thriller and helmed by Anubhav Sinha, will see Ayushmann fighting all the odds to ensure justice for rape victims. After leaving us spell-bound with the hard-hitting dialogue promo, the makers dropped a new promo video on Wednesday. As always, Ayushmann’s performance in it has made the film look even more promising.

The clip begins with Ayushmann asking “Teesri bachhi kahan hai?” and moves on to show his determination to find the lost kid. From Ayushmann walking in knee-deep water to seemingly setting houses on fire, the promo features some real gripping scenes. It ends with the actor narrating the tagline of the film, “Farak boht kar liya, ab fark layenge.” The Baadhai Ho actor described the story in his caption by saying that it has an ‘investigation that will set the tone for the entire nation.’

Take a look at Ayushmann’s new promo of Article 15 here:

The crime story is centred on caste discrimination in society. Earlier, in a statement, Ayushmann explained what compelled him to back a movie like Article 15. “As an artist, you sometimes get a film that demands you to back it wholeheartedly because it is trying to make a strong statement because it is trying to affect social change by starting a conversation. A film like Article 15 compelled me to put my voice behind it because it is a cinema that needs to be made and seen. It is cinema for the entire country, for the youth to notice,” he said.