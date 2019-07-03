Soheib Ahsan July 03 2019, 11.49 pm July 03 2019, 11.49 pm

Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha, as well as the rest of the film's crew, expected backlash and opposition from the audience. The film deals with the concept of discrimination and casteism after all. Both topics are highly sensitive when it comes to Indian society. This was why Article 15 was banned in Roorkee. Nevertheless, Anubhav Sinha expected this and was ready to challenge the ban. Odds have been in his favour as the ban has now been uplifted. The ban was revoked on July 3 according to official reports.

The ban's uplifting was announced by Roorkee sub-divisional magistrate Ravindra Singh in a letter directed to the management of R R Cinemas. The magistrate also asked cinema hall management to alert police to stop any disharmony caused by the screening of the film. The ban was a result of people belonging to the Hindu Sena and Brahmin community approaching the administration and alleging that the film had targeted certain communities. This was not the only case as the film's screening was also halted on June 28 in Kanpur, as various Brahmin communities protested against the release of the film outside the theatres.

Recently director Anubhav Sinha also tweeted a letter asking people to help protect him from certain people who wanted the director killed for the movie. In the letter, he apologised to the audience for any misunderstandings as his intention had never been to target any community.