Article 15 Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana looks kickass as the newest Bollywood cop

Debanu Das May 30 2019, 5.49 pm May 30 2019, 5.49 pm

At a time when nationalism is a hot topic for evening debates, Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Article 15 cashes in on the wave with a sinister plot and a dash of desh bhakti. The trailer shows Khurrana dressed up as a cop and playing a dark, determined role. From the look of the trailer, it is clear that the film will be dealing with subjects that are relevant in India even in these modern times.

Casteism and religious conflict are the main focus points in Article 15. Khurrana plays the role of an IPS officer named Ayan Ranjan. Khurrana is dressed like any other cop in a given Bollywood film – a fully ironed uniform that refuses to crease, and a pair of dark aviators (though he doesn’t wear it too often). He also sports a handlebar moustache and an almost clean shaved face.

Ayushmann instills desh bhakti in Article 15

The makers claim that the film is based on true events – a fact that makes the already mysterious trailer even more intriguing. The story seems to revolve around the honour killing of two girls for allegedly asking for three rupees extra as their regular wage. A false case is then filed on the families of the victims. There are references to the Constitution in a number of places, but that is expected considering what the film is dealing with. Even the title, Article 15, gives you an idea of what is to follow.

Article 15 is directed by Anubhav Sinha, who worked on Mulk, a critically acclaimed film starring Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu. Besides Ayushmann, Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M. Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayub in various roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 28.