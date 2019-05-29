Article 15 Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana nails the serious cop character in this Anubhav Sinha's directorial

Onkar Kulkarni May 29 2019, 8.56 pm May 29 2019, 8.56 pm

After a serious film like Mulk, starring Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha is back with yet another rooted story with Article 15. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the role of a tough cop who tries to bring about a change in people's thought process with his strong portrayal. The movie, also starring Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa, is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

Based on the backdrop of true events, the movie has Ayushmann in search of a missing Dalit girl. It all begins when the three sisters working on daily wages are harassed for demanding hike of mere three rupees in their respective payments because they are Dalits. As a result, the two are brutally gang-raped, murdered with their bodies left hanging on a tree. One out of the three sisters is still missing. During the course of the search, Ayushmann realises that the system is largely divided by cast and that gets him agitated.

In the time period where Rohit Shetty is busy creating larger-than-life cops like Ajay Devgn in Singham, Ranveer Singh in Simmba or Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, Ayushmann's act as a real tough cop comes as a pleasant surprise. There are no heavy-duty action scenes or unwanted seeti-maar dialogues. Just pure business of a serious cop trying to crack his case.

In all his endeavours, Ayushmann has surprised the audience. One of the highlights of the film is definitely going to be Ayushmann's performance apart from the suspense-ridden storyline of the film, as seen in the trailer. With Mulk, Anubhav impressed viewers and we are sure, with Article 15, he will repeat history.