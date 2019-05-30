Article 15 trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana’s attempt at pulling a cop character is a hit with netizens!

Divya Ramnani May 30 2019, 7.46 pm May 30 2019, 7.46 pm

Article 15 marks the collaboration of two of the most talented artists from their respective fields. While one is an acclaimed filmmaker, the other is one an equally celebrated actor. We are talking about Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha. Their film, Article 15, has borrowed its title from the Indian constitution. Its plot is based on some true and tragic events, inspired by the infamous 2014 Badaun gang-rape case. The trailer of the film was disclosed on Thursday and it is hard-hitting, gripping and, most importantly, real.

Hours later, we scrolled down the social media to check on the kind of response that the trailer of Article 15 has got, and it looks like Ayushmann Khurrana’s heroic act has impressed the netizens. While a lot of users praised the Vicky Donor actor for his terrific performance and script selection, some called it the most promising film of 2019. Anubhav Sinha, who last directed Mulk, too, received praises over his remarkable direction. Here are some of the epic reactions for the Article 15 trailer.

A lot of users lauded Ayushmann Khurrana for his fantastic script choices and superlative performance in Article 15:

Finally a Bollywood movie in 2019 that looks promising. @ayushmannk you are on a roll and actually finishing these movies really quickly. #Article15Trailer https://t.co/Oa44akpIZT — R! (@WeirdlyProbable) May 30, 2019

Just so you all know I love @ayushmannk he's the best actor rn in Bollywood. I hope he continues to do content movies and avoids mainstream Bollywood movies. Looking forward to #Article15 impressive trailer. — 10 (@AleeSwuSays) May 30, 2019

@ayushmannk I've been a fan of you since #VickyDonor and you've been taking the bar of acting and the scripts you choose higher and higher since the beginning. This is a must watch #Article15Trailer #Article15 pic.twitter.com/GxPCqAe4wC — Aniket Tiwari (@Ani12ket) May 30, 2019

Here’s a fan calling Article 15 a ‘masterpiece’ and one ‘much-needed topic’:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha’s combination = perfect:

Hey I Just watched this trailer. Such a perfcat team combination. #Article15ShockTrailerhttps://t.co/HciiRYkutH — Rohit Sharma ! (@TheRohitSharma0) May 30, 2019

Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M. Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayub in pivotal roles. The film will make it to the big screens on June 28, 2019.