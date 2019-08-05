Antara Kashyap August 05 2019, 1.23 pm August 05 2019, 1.23 pm

In a historic move, Article 370, that gives the state of Jammu and Kashmir the special autonomous status has been revoked. While this step by the current government will not go unprotested, it is still a very bold move. The repeal of article 370 and 35A also means that Jammu and Kashmir will now be a Union Territory, surrendering most of its power to the state. On the eve of this decision, the leaders of Opposition in Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were placed under house arrest, the troops have increased manifold. The valley is under curfew and internet connection in the state has been cut off.

However, thousands of people on Twitter are celebrating this decision for its impact. Most people are supporting the current government, while some are skeptical about what the future may bring for people in Kashmir. The hashtags, #Article370 and #KashmirHamaraHai have been trending on social media since the announcement. Several celebrities, too, have tweeted their reactions on the amendment.

Check them out:

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 5, 2019

The argument that the scrapping of #Article370 #Article35A is unconstitutional doesn’t hold.If at a time it was fair to apply it,It’s fair to remove it when it isn’t working. It was never meant to be permanent. Can’t get diff results doing the same thing. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) August 5, 2019

Wow Historic Moment. Article 370 going 👍 🙏 Very brave move @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji #KashmirParFinalFight — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 5, 2019

Filmi heroes wear capes and have super natural powers to fly but real heroes have super powers of vision, strength of character, will power, and decades of perseverance #realsuperhero #rolemodel 👏👏👏 ⁦@narendramodi⁩ pic.twitter.com/kVW3whIOWq — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 5, 2019

I do hope that the lives of the average Kashmiri will change for the better in the future. And also, for now, that their connectivity is restored so we can hear what they have to say too.#370Abolished — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 5, 2019

Kashmir Solution has begun.🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2019

This too shall pass! #Kashmir — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) August 4, 2019

Said this 5years ago and I guess the time has finally come. One Country, One system. #OneCountryOneSystem #Article370 https://t.co/174Ua3UT7u — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 5, 2019

This is the greatest homage to all those braves martyred for the dream of a United India. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 Hats off and a big thank you to @narendramodi ji and @AmitShah ji from the heart of each and every patriotic Indian. #OneIndia #AkhandBharat #JaiHind 🇮🇳 Bye Bye #Article370 #35A 👋 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 5, 2019

Sau sau Salaam aapko ! pic.twitter.com/OnFcMlM5T0 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 5, 2019

The news broke out when Home Minister Amit Shah moved the Rajya Sabha and announced the abolition of Article 370. The amendment had also been signed by President Ram Nath Kovind. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the move, calling it 'Betrayal Of Trust'.