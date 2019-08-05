In a historic move, Article 370, that gives the state of Jammu and Kashmir the special autonomous status has been revoked. While this step by the current government will not go unprotested, it is still a very bold move. The repeal of article 370 and 35A also means that Jammu and Kashmir will now be a Union Territory, surrendering most of its power to the state. On the eve of this decision, the leaders of Opposition in Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were placed under house arrest, the troops have increased manifold. The valley is under curfew and internet connection in the state has been cut off.
However, thousands of people on Twitter are celebrating this decision for its impact. Most people are supporting the current government, while some are skeptical about what the future may bring for people in Kashmir. The hashtags, #Article370 and #KashmirHamaraHai have been trending on social media since the announcement. Several celebrities, too, have tweeted their reactions on the amendment.
Check them out:
The news broke out when Home Minister Amit Shah moved the Rajya Sabha and announced the abolition of Article 370. The amendment had also been signed by President Ram Nath Kovind. Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the move, calling it 'Betrayal Of Trust'.