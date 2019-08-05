Soheib Ahsan August 05 2019, 2.12 pm August 05 2019, 2.12 pm

Where there is chaos, there is Chetan Bhagat with something to say. The writer makes sure to always expresses his opinion when it comes to controversial topics. On Monday, he tweeted pointing out that what he had suggested five years ago revolving around Article 370 was finally coming to pass. It was announced that the article would be repealed and that the President Ram Nath Kovind had approved this with his signature.

Check out Chetan Bhagat's tweet below:

Said this 5years ago and I guess the time has finally come. One Country, One system. #OneCountryOneSystem #Article370 https://t.co/174Ua3UT7u — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 5, 2019

Article 370 of the Indian constitution granted the state of Jammu and Kashmir special status giving it autonomy over its own affairs except in the areas of defense, foreign affairs, and communication. It was first created as it was seen that J & K was not ready for integration at the time the constitution was drafted. Many others saw this as a blockade to India's unity as a country. It was also seen as a tool used by corrupt leaders to dominate control over the state. This is something that Bhagat agreed. In a separate tweet, he stated that thew repeal meant giving Kashmir the freedom to grow. He also stated that enemies of the state would use the repeal to instigate communal violence. This is something that politician Omar Abdullah had also stated he feared adding that he hoped the government would take care of it.

Check out Chetan Bhagat's tweet:

August 5, 2019. Kashmir is finally free. Free to grow, free to make a future. #Article370 goes. #OneCountryOneSystem — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 5, 2019

Anyone using the removal of #Article370 as an excuse to disturb peace and instigate violence is an enemy of the state. Let the country be run peacefully. Do not do anything you will regret. #OneCountryOneSystem — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 5, 2019