Anurag Kashyap is one man who never stops when it comes to voicing his opinion, especially on politics. The director has been often bashed and threatened for expressing his opinion on politics but that never stops him. He often uses social media to express his dissent towards political decisions. On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to express his thoughts regarding the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian constitution. While he did not say anything about the matter directly, he stated what scared him most about the situation.

Check out Anurag Kashyap's tweet:

You know what is scary , that One Man thinks that he knows exactly what’s the right thing to do for the benefit of 1,200,000,000 people and has the access to the power to execute it. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 5, 2019

As is always the case, the comment section of his tweet was filled with angry dissenters. In the past, he and his daughter have had their life threatened by such people. Kashyap though has always been quick to point such instances out to the police via Twitter. Nevertheless, this time there has not been any life-threatening statement yet. Kashyap followed his above tweet with more tweets where he directly expressed his opinion on the Article 370 issue.

Check out Anurag Kashyap's tweet:

Article 370 या 35A, के बारे में में ज़्यादा नहीं कह सकता । इसका implication, history, या facts मैं अभी भी समझा नहीं हूँ । कभी लगता है जाना चाहिए था , कभी लगता है क्यों गया ।ना मैं कश्मीरी मुसलमान हूँ ना कश्मीरी पंडित ।मेरा कश्मीरी दोस्त कहता है कश्मीर की कहानी Roshomon की तरह है — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 5, 2019

In the tweet, he says that he did not know much about either of the repealed articles. He also says that he often felt he did not need to know about it as he was never directly connected to it. He ends the tweet by saying that a Kashmiri friend of his claims that the story of Kashmir and the articles is like Roshomon.

This refers to the 1950 Japanese film by Akiro Kurosawa titled Roshomon. The film revolved around one incident being narrated from different perspectives and having important details altered with each perspective. Explaining this Kashyap followed up with another tweet.

कई पहलू है कश्मीर के । सभी सही हैं और सभी ग़लत । बस इतना जानता हूँ की जिस तरीक़े से यह सब हुआ , सही नहीं था । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 5, 2019