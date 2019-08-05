Priyanka Kaul August 05 2019, 3.51 pm August 05 2019, 3.51 pm

Monday saw a historic moment in the Indian constitution as Article 370 was revoked. It was when Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the PM Modi led government had decided to scrap the article, amid huge protest from the opposition parties, in the parliament. The article gave the state of Jammu & Kashmir a special status to have autonomy on its over, except in defense, foreign affairs, and communication. The decision has met with a mixed reaction from people. Bollywood stars too have tweeted their views on the same.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut appreciated the bold move and was quoted as, "Scrapping of article 370 was long due, it is a historic step in the direction of terrorism free nation, I have been emphasising on this for the longest time, and I knew if anyone could achieve this impossible feat that is Mr. Modi, he is not only a visionary he has the required courage and strength of character to make unthinkable a reality ... I congratulate entire Bharat including JnK on this historic day, we are together looking at a very bright future 🙏"

With the scrapping, the state of Jammu and Kashmir is going to be carved into two union territories- One of J&K and the other of Ladakh. While the former shall have a legislature of its own, like Delhi, Ladakh won’t have any. The decision would mean that all the powers of the state will be handed over to the central government.

Given the magnitude of the decision is going to change the power dynamics of the country, the decision mt with mixed reviews. Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Mehbooba Mufti and Vice President of National Conference Omar Abdullah, who are currently on house arrest protested it.

Statement of Omar Abdullah, Vice-President of National Conference and former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, on revoking of Article 370 and other decisions announced by Government of India. pic.twitter.com/L9RXggb10k — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

GOIs intention is clear & sinister. They want to change demography of the only muslim majority state in India , disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 5, 2019