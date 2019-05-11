Arunoday Singh separates from wife Lee Elton, shares the update on Instagram

Rushabh Dhruv May 11 2019, 12.04 am May 11 2019, 12.04 am

The oh-so-glamorous celebrity life comes with a hefty price and many failed romances in the past years have proven it time and again. Couples who were once soaked in love fell apart eventually. It's not like what we see in movies, as the life of a few celebs may not have a happy ending to their love saga. There have been many instances in Bollywood when couples have called off their marriage due to differences. However, it's their life and we are no one to judge. Now, actor Arunoday Singh and his wife Lee Elton have decided to part ways. After many attempts of sticking together, the pair are set to end their relationship.

On Friday, Blackmail and Jism 2 actor, Arunoday Singh took to his Instagram account and shared the sad news with his fans. In his post, the star elaborated that despite a trial separation and professional counselling, it's due to fundamental differences that the couple have called it quits. Arunoday Singh tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Lee Elton in a traditional Hindu ceremony in December 2016. He took to Instagram and shared a heart-warming picture with his bride and had captioned, "Married the girl of my dreams, drove her home in an old Cadillac. Mic drop."

Have a look at Arunoday Singh's heartfelt his post below:

Elaborating on their wedding, the ceremony, which took place in Bhopal, had in attendance some of his closest friends including Cyrus Sahukar, Gaurav Kapur, Sheetal Mallar, Yudhisthtar Urs and Aditi Mehra with Sarah Jane Dias and family members.

