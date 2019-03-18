Aryan Khan enjoys a snowy vacation amid the mountains of France

The beginning of summer is when we all are geared up for a holiday (not that all of us finally take one, though). This is also a good time to enjoy a chilly, snowy vacation while soaking the warm sun at the same time. Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan, who is pursuing his education in London, must have also been in the mood for a quick holiday. What he probably did next was to pack his bags and take a flight to France!

On his Instagram account (which was a private mystery to us for many years but is now open to everyone for some starkid-gazing), Aryan shared photos of himself amid the mountains, holding a big ball of snow. It's another mystery why he never smiles in his photos! We can't see his friends in any of the pictures either. Solo trip, is it? Courchevel, a ski resort in France, is where Aryan is. Quite sure some pictures of skiing are to follow as well!

Aryan, who is already a sensation, isn't very regular on social media. It is mostly on the accounts of his parents SRK and Gauri Khan that we find most of his glimpses.

Plenty of rumours pertaining to Aryan's Bollywood debut have also done kept the internet buzzing. Not very long ago, we heard he was set to do his first film with Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor. However, in his old interviews, SRK had revealed that Aryan was rather keen in filmmaking while his daughter Suhana was interested to pursue a career in acting.