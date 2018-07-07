home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Aryan Khan sends out a CLEAR MESSAGE in this picture with AbRam Khan

Aryan Khan sends out a CLEAR MESSAGE in this picture with AbRam Khan

First published: July 07, 2018 12:55 PM IST | Updated: July 07, 2018 12:55 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

Shah Rukh Khan's little one AbRam Khan is the apple of not just his father's eye, but also the paps! His antics on and off camera have always been a hit, and he rules the social media feeds of his father.  However, his elder siblings Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan dote on him alike and Aryan's latest Instagram post states just that. The message is out loud and clear, "No one lays a hand on my brother or else..."

Nobody lays a hand on my brother.

A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on

The Khans are currently having a ball of a vacation in Europe. We can see an array of pictures that Gauri Khan keeps posting. We were particularly smitten by the one she posted of all three Khan boys, straight from the streets of Barcelona.

Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

We also came across the pictures of Suhana Khan sizzling in a bikini, and boy, oh boy, did she take our breaths away? Yeah, she did. Shah Rukh has said in his previous interviews that Suhana is interested in facing the camera and if she desires, she can take the road post completing her education. Well, we do think that she is Bollywood-ready, after looking at these pictures.

@iamsrk @gaurikhan Cutiee still on vacation 😍❤🏊

A post shared by AbRam Khan (@iamabramkhan) on

Travel Diaries : Suhana Khan looking pretty as she visits Gothic Roman Catholic cathedral located in Palma, Majorca, Spain. The Khan family is on summer vacay in Spain these days. @InstantBollywood ❤️❤️❤️ . . #instantbollywood #bollywood #delhi #mumbai #delhidaily #mumbaidaily #delhidiaries #mumbaidiaries #suhanakhan #srk #shahrukh #spain #barcelona

A post shared by BOLLYWOOD TALK (@instabollywoodgossips) on

SHOW MORE
tags: #AbRam Khan #Aryan Khan #bikini #Bollywood #Entertainment #Instagram #pictures #Shah Rukh Khan #Suhana Khan

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All