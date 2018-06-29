As Alia tries hard to woo bestie Katrina, looks like Kat has found her bestie in Jacqueline

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are totally not shying away from expressing the fact that they are in love, and treading slowly on this new journey. However, by doing this, Alia has broken the cardinal rule of not dating a best friend’s ex. It’s known that Alia and Katrina are best friends, and this new phase in Alia’s life has affected their friendship.

Ever since the news of Ranbir and Alia’s relationship has come out in open, numerous rumours are doing rounds that things are not well between once BFF Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, who is Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend.

The talented actress has been reacting and liking all Katrina’s posts. However, Katrina has mysteriously disappeared from Alia’s timeline and has refrained from doing any activity. Katrina’s last activity on Alia’s timeline was when she had congratulated her on Raazi earning Rs 100 crores.

Rumour has it that Katrina was aware of Ranbir and Alia Bhatt’s relationship. In fact the day when Ranbir proposed Alia, she make her first call to Katrina to make sure that their friendship does not suffer. But this does not seem to be the case.

But looks like Katrina Kaif has found new BFF’s in Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha with whom she seems to be having a blast.