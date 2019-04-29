As Brahmastra gets delayed, Alia Bhatt discusses her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor

Divya Ramnani April 29 2019, 11.55 pm April 29 2019, 11.55 pm

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra brings Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together for the very first time. What makes it a little more special is the fact that their love story blossomed on the sets of this film. Both Ranbir and Alia had been playing peek-a-boo with fans for a very long time. However, it was only recently that the lovebirds acknowledged their relationship openly. Their love story kept Brahmastra in the news, but thanks to Salman, the film has been pushed to summer 2020. But, wait! Alia Bhatt and her regular confessions in regards to her chemistry with Ranbir might just add to the film’s buzz.

Talking to a media portal, the Raazi actor revealed that she has always loved Ranbir as an actor and working with him in Brahmastra was no less than an experience. “I have always loved Ranbir as an actor - he’s just so fabulous on screen, he’s powerful yet so honest and complete. I’m feeling that even while we work together. It’s so nice to just see him be. He really inspires me to be a better version of myself at work. His work ethics are commendable and I’m still learning from him. I’ll continue learning from him. Even with Bachchan sir, who is very giving and professional as an actor, it’s been amazing. His voice can alone give you goosebumps. The world is relatable. Brahmastra is not going to be a film, it will be an experience.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Brahmastra:

She further added, “I’m actually very glad that the first time he and I are coming together is for a film like this. There was a time when I used to think - ‘When will I get to work with him? What will happen?’ And then this happened. Also, it has been a while since Brahmastra was conceptualised - it was five years ago right after Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.”

Talking about her ‘magical’ chemistry with Ranbir, she said, “I have always felt that when Ranbir and I come together, it has to be magical and literally, it can’t get more magical than this. I’m saying all this with great hope and not being pompous about it. We’re working very hard towards that.”

All the RanLia fans, get used to it because we will be getting such lovey-dovey quotes on a daily basis now!