As cameras start rolling for Prasthaanam, excited Sanjay Dutt shares pictures from the set

After seven long years, Sanjay Dutt Productions is back in action with its forthcoming venture, the Hindi remake of a Telugu film named Prasthaanam. The makers commenced the shoot of the film on Friday. Excited about the same, the actor took to Twitter to announce the news, wishing the team good luck. The pictures revealed the first look of the star-cast, Ali Fazal and Manisha Koirala. Maanayata Dutt can be seen in the pictures too.

The shoot commenced on Dutt’s mother and late actress Nargis' birth anniversary.

The Hindi remake of Prasthaanam will be helmed by Deva Katta who directed the Telugu project as well. The film also stars Satyajeet and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

Prasthanam was a 2010 Telugu political thriller which starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar.

Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt will also be a part of the third edition of the ‘Saheb. Biwi aur Gangster’ franchise. He has also signed Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical period flick Panipat. Furthermore, he also has Total Dhamaal and Kalank in his kitty.

The actor’s biopic titled Sanju, which has Ranbir as the lead alongside a star-studded cast like Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala among others, garnered wide appreciation for the film’s trailer which recently got released.

Looks like the coming year is going to be all about Sanjay Dutt.