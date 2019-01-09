As Gully Boy's trailer storms the internet, rapper Naezy spotted at a city radio station

Bringing an end to the wait, the trailer of Gully Boy was unveiled today. It got everyone talking and drooling and what not! The film, based on street rappers of Mumbai, demanded Ranveer to rap to perfection which he totally did. In her brief appearance, Alia Bhatt also impressed. Gully Boy, at large, is not just about music but also how rappers draw inspiration from their circumstances. But did you know that the film was initially based on just one Mumbai street rapper?

It is said that Zoya Akhtar took cues from street rapper Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. But Naezy, whose track Mere Gully Mein pushed him to fame, reportedly enrolled himself in rehab to cure himself of drug addiction. It was then that the makers decided against calling Naezy the inspiration behind the film. Interestingly, the same day when the Gully Boy trailer came out, Naezy was spotted at a radio station in Mumbai. We don't know what was he promoting, but do you think he is back to work?

It's been a while since we saw Naezy in action. It would be quite nice to have him back for an album, a single, or a film!