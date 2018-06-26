As he gears up to be a father again, here's a look at Shahid Kapoor's most adorable moments with daughter Misha

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are going to ring the happiness bell, once more. As they get ready to welcome parenthood for the second time, we can't help but remember the days before their daughter Misha arrived. At a public event wherein he was promoting Udta Punjab, he confirmed speculations of Mira's pregnancy to be true. After that, it was just a wait for a more beautiful timing.

And guess who announced the upcoming arrival of a new member this time? Little Misha herself!

Thanks to social media, we have lived many of the father-daughter duo's precious moments. In a way, it felt like witnessing Misha growing up. Let's look back at some of them.

More than once, Shahid has shared how Mira was eager for a second child soon; so that she could bring them up with utmost affection and all her time and then pursue her own life once they were grown up.

We wish you an abundance of happiness!