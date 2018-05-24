As Heropanti completes 4 years of its release, Tiger shares a throwback video of a dance rehearsal

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon kick started their career with the film Heropanti in the year 2014. The film, which was directed by Sabbir Khan, completes four years of its release on Wednesday. The movie was a super hit at the box office. The two stars Tiger and Kriti even won Best Debut awards. In these four years, both the actors have gone on to make their mark in the industry.

Heropanti is still known for its songs and especially Tiger’s amazing dance moves. The actor took to his Instagram to post a throwback video of a dance rehearsal. In the video, we can see him and Kriti rehearsing for the track ‘Whistle Baja’.

We must say that no one can match Tiger’s dance moves. Not then and not now.

Earlier this year, Tiger gave one of the biggest hits of his career with Baaghi 2. The actor will next be seen in Student Of The Year 2 and he also has the remake of Rambo in his kitty.

Kriti Sanon on the other hand saw immense praise for her performance in ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, and received Best Actress nomination at a few award ceremonies. She also has a very good line up with films like Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat.