Ranjini Maitra June 28 2019, 4.57 pm June 28 2019, 4.57 pm

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh is going great guns at the box office. While it garnered mixed reviews from the critics, the audience showered it with love. Its original inspiration, the Telugu film Arjun Reddy was a blockbuster, and it does look like Kabir Singh is following suit! It is already into the 100-crore club and is expected to move ahead steadily. All this calls for some celebration, right?

Kiara, who is overjoyed with her career's biggest hit so far, received a pleasant surprise from her family! They also got a customised cake done for her. The cake featured a number of stills from the film.

Isn't that a really lovely cake?

Kiara's mother Genevieve Advani was also present at the celebration.

Kiara had her first prominent role in MS Dhoni: An Untold Story. Her performance in Lust Stories also received enough appreciation. She last appeared in Kalank, in a brief role but caught our eyes. However, it is probably Kabir Singh that established her as a true A-lister. All happiness is justified!

Many have called out Kabir Singh for its toxic masculinity wherein the male character rules and the female character is happy to follow. Whether Shahid's character endorses misogyny or whether Kiara's character was sketched the right way, is a separate debate altogether. But the family is definitely happy with how the film is running!

Kiara herself doesn't think that the love shown in the film is toxic.

“Films shouldn’t be a moral science class. This film is extremely raw and reflective of society… Nothing is romanticised here… It’s a real look at our world and relationships today,” she told Gulf News, in an interview.

Okay then!