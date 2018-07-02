As Sanju breaks another BO record a new league of superstars has arrived and Ranbir Kapoor is heading it

Sanju, Sanju, Sanju; the name echoed through the halls and beyond as the audience acquitted and absolved Sanjay Dutt of all charges. Ranbir Kapoor donned the skin of the infamous star son who carried a legacy of his own, and the movie killed two birds with one stone; gave Ranbir the hit he desperately needed, and gave Sanjay the validation he craved.

That the movie would be a hit was a given. But now, with the latest figures over the weekend, it has smashed and broken all the records, the major one being breaking the one held by Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai. TZH was claiming the top spot to be the outright Hindi film with the highest ever first-weekend collection, at Rs 114.91 crore. And now, Sanju stands first as it has collected around Rs 45.50 crore on Sunday, which has taken the total first-weekend to Rs 117.75 crore. What a leap!

Not just this, Sanju has also broken the worldwide record of not one but two Salman Khan movies. It has earned approximately Rs 202 crores worldwide as compared to Salman Khan's Race 3 which could manage Rs 180 crores in the first weekend. Point to be noted is that Race 3 had the benefit of getting released during the Eid period while Sanju enjoyed no such benefit. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has also smashed the record of Salman's last blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai, which managed Rs 189 crores worldwide, on its first weekend.

This also pops forth a very important observation. Let's just say Ranbir is only back in the game of box office number. As far as critical acclaim and audience's love is concerned, it was forever there. With this, can one say that a new era of superstar trio has begun?

We are, of course, talking about the three mainstream stars of the time; Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan.

As each era has seen its own leg of stars and superstars who emerged like dawn to sink like dusk, the Khans have ruled our hearts for a long time now, even though the superstars before them, viz. Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, Anil Kapoor-Jackie Shroff, and more, had a shorter shelf life. Amitabh Bachchan remains the only exception with his megastar status, to have survived all the geologic time clocks of Bollywood.

With Ranbir smashing Salman Khan's record, is it the time when the Khans too have come to a standstill? We all know how Tubelight sank and even Race 3 managed to garner more trolls than tender. Tiger Zinda Hai remains Salman’s only blockbuster in two years which is a bad record for a superstar with 'Midas Touch'. Shah Rukh Khan may not have been a blockbuster material, but his stardom ensured a hell lot of success to the movie. However, his last Jab Harry Met Sejal too was rejected by the audiences, who also gave a lukewarm response to his gangster avatar in Raees. Hopes are pinned on Zero though.

The exception to the aforesaid, however, can be Aamir Khan, who is being very cautious in playing his moves and has been successful. After his masterstroke with Dangal and a pretty good stint with Secret Superstar, he is going to be back with Thugs Of Hindostan. Given his record amongst the present dismal state of Khans, we can say that Mr Perfectionist's perfection is safe, for now.

However, looking at the success meter of Ranveer Singh, one can say that even Aamir Khan might pale in comparison. Ranveer's menacing Khilji act in Padmaavat made the movie rake in crores after crores as accolades after accolades rained over him for his method performance, something, which has been Aamir's finesse to date, no longer unmatched. Varun's romantic and commercially lukewarm acts give him a space SRK has been dominating. October may not have collected moolah, but it did garner much love from the audience. And Ranbir has already announced his ROAR with Sanju, dethroning Salman Khan with one swift punch.

Does this mean that the Khans' era is slowly coming to an end? Is a new superstar trio emerging? Or should we wait for a Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero to prove otherwise? Well, Sanju has spoken and so has Padmaavat, while the Khan-charm fizzled out. Let's wait and watch what the coming time brings along.