As she heads to stardom, Janhvi Kapoor has got her basic etiquette right

Janhvi Kapoor's Big Bollywood debut is just around the corner. Late Sridevi's elder daughter who kickstarts her career with the Hindi remake of Sairat, is quite famous already. Every here and there, Janhvi is being requested by fans for a photo and the paparazzi are always behind her. And why not? She has not only inherited an unmatched prettiness from her mother, but also knows how to carry herself really well. Whether a session at the gym or an evening outing with her sister, she is always all things pleasant.

She belongs to a family of showbiz and understands how valuable the unconditional love one receives from the fan is. The Kapoors are good with fans and would oblige for a photo without throwing tantrums. Janhvi has definitely learnt the same. You'd spot her posing with fans with a smile often. That definitely shows how she is careful about her etiquette and does not buy the idea of acting pricey with fans.

Janhvi appears alongside Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. Ishaan already garnered the limelight with Beyond The Clouds. It would be interesting to see a fresh pair taking over the big screen and adding some newness!