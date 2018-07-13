As star kids eye Bollywood fame, Trishala Dutt isn’t keen about acting

Star kids making their debut in Bollywood is nothing new. Fans will be witness to many star kids opting to make a career in Bollywood. Late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in Dhadak, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter makes her debut with Kedarnath and Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Pandey has Student Of The Year 2 in her kitty. Even the boys aren’t far behind. Ishaan Khatter has shown his acting talent in Beyond The Clouds, reportedly Suniel Shetty’s son Aahan Shetty and Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday too are gearing up for their debut. But Bollywood isn’t for everybody and there are a few who would rather stay away. We’ve learnt about one such star kid who isn’t too keen on the industry.

We are talking about Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt. Though she has been away from the world of glamour, Trishala is one of the most active star kids on the social media. The girl is using Instagram’s new feature, Questions, to interact with her fans.

Trishala allowed her followers to ask her questions and there’s one question that seemed to have dominated the queries. Well, not once but thrice she was asked about being a part of Bollywood and the answer clearly indicates that she is not interested in acting at all.

Turns out she doesn’t even watch too many Bollywood films. However, she claims that she knows what’s happening in the industry.

Trishala surely grabs eyeballs with her various Instagram posts. We are sure if she makes her Bollywood debut, Trishala would give many actresses a run for their money.