As Student Of The Year 2 gets pushed to 2019, will THIS movie cash in?

Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti in this year’s Baaghi 2 floored everyone, and the movie went on to be the biggest hit of his career. He is gearing up for his next which is Student Of The Year 2. However, if you are the one waiting for the November 2018 release, you are in for a disappointment, as the makers just revealed that the movie’s release date has been pushed ahead by six months!

Student Of The Year 2 will now hit the screens on May 10, 2019. But while it may bog down Tiger’s fans, there is someone who might just perk up. With the exit of SOTY 2 from the release plan of November 2018, there is now one Friday devoid of any release. This means a direct benefit to none other than Kedarnath, which was to be Sara Ali Khan’s dream debut before it got muddled up in all kinds of scandals. We all know that there are many movies clashing this year and one of the most interesting clashes would be between Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0 and Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath.

#2Point0 29-11-2018 A post shared by 2.0 (@2point0movie) on Jul 10, 2018 at 8:04pm PDT

2.0 is slated to release on November 29, 2018, and Kedarnath hits the screens on November 30, 2018. The two will be releasing with a gap of one day but will share the same weekend. As now Student Of The Year 2 has been delayed, we wonder if Kedarnath will get a pre-scheduled and will release on November 23, 2018. Well, clashing with a Rajinikanth film that also stars Akshay Kumar can be harmful to Kedarnath. Pre-scheduling will surely be a good idea.

A downer for Tiger turns out to be SSR’s gain, maybe?