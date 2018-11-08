As TOH hits theatres, Aamir Khan thanks the team for support

This Diwali is going to be a grand one as YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan makes it to the theatres. The Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif starrer is expected to create a storm at the box office thanks to its star power. Plus, a lot of efforts have been put in to make this adventure thriller as it’s evident by the trailers. So as the team waits with bated breath to know the results of their hard work, Aamir took to social media to thank the entire team.

From producer, director, co-stars to the one who curated the background score, Aamir has mentioned everyone in his post. He has called Amitabh Bachchan as an inspiration while Fatima Sana Shaikh is his best co-star. For Katrina Kaif, he says he is absolutely in love with her.

It’s a sweet gesture we would say.

It’s for the first time that we will get to see Aamir and Big B sharing the screen space and we are eagerly waiting to see them being the Thugs. Going by the trailers released, one can say that it is going to be a one of its kind movie ever made in India. Plus, the whopping amount put in to produce this magnum-opus is huge, so expectations are supremely high from Thugs of Hindostan.

We hope it lives up to our expectations.