As Vicky Kaushal turns 30, Meghna Gulzar gives him the gift of a lifetime

Vicky Kaushal has been winning our hearts with every role that he chooses to step into. The relative newbie who made a stunning debut with ‘Masaan’, is currently receiving rave reviews for his role in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Raazi’, in which he stars alongside Alia Bhatt. The actor recently turned 30, and Meghna gave him a gift of a lifetime; a visit with Gulzar saab.

At a recent success conference of ‘Raazi’, which happened to fall on Vicky’s 30th birthday, the lad shyly acknowledged the fact that how he has always revered the eminent writer and a meeting with him was the biggest gift Meghna could give him. Gulzar saab has also written the heart-touching lyrics of Raazi.

Vicky posted a goofy image of himself and Meghna while Alia looks on. He also put up a picture of himself with Gulzaar saab and we can totally see him gushing about it. Take a look.

Too sweet, isn’t it? Vicky indeed has got an earthy and down-to-earth vibe about him which many lack as they are enveloped in the glitz of B-town.

Post his successful stint in ‘Raazi’, we will see Vicky playing a pivotal role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Sanju’, which is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt.