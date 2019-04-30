  3. Bollywood
Asaram Bapu Biopic: Author says these two Bollywood actresses are apt to play police officers in the film

Bollywood

Asaram Bapu Biopic: Author says these two Bollywood actresses are apt to play police officers in the film

Producer Sunil Bhora is making a film on Asaram Bapu.

back
Alia Bhattanushka sharmaAsaram BapuUshinor Majumdar
nextTaapsee Pannu just ‘spoiled’ the game for all the Avengers: Endgame fans

within