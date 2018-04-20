Ashutosh Gowarikar will recreate the Shaniwar Wada for Panipat

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar is busy prepping for his next period drama titled Panipat. The film is about the story of events that led to the third Battle of Panipat. The film will star Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. A film of this stature demands a huge set and Gowariker has already begun work on recreating the Shaniwar Wada for the film.

In a tweet, the filmmaker revealed that the construction of the set has already begun and that the famous fort will be recreated to its original scale. Art director Nitin Desai is working with Gowariker to bring his idea to life. The set will be created at the ND Studios. Peshwa’s Shaniwar Wada is of great significance in the story of Panipat and the set will have the actual scale and grandeur of the real one. But the task shouldn’t be a problem as both Desai and Gowarikar have immense experience in the space. The duo recreated the Agra Fort for Jodhaa Akbar.

While Arjun Kapoor will take up the role of Maratha leader Sadashivrao Bhau, Sanjay Dutt will play the role of Ahmad Shah Durrani. According to the tweet by Gowarikar, the makers chose Akshay Tritiya as the day to lay down the foundations of the historic Shaniwar Wada. Reports mention that an early morning puja was also conducted. The event was attended by Ashutosh, Sunita Gowariker, Nitin Desai, and some members of the crew.

There were three battles of Panipat fought in India. The first was in 1526 where Bhau defeated Ibrahim Lodi to establish the Mughal Empire. The Second Battle of Panipat was fought in 1556, at in which Bairam Khan defeated Hemu. The Third Battle of Panipat was fought in 1761, when the invading Afghani forces of Ahmad Shah Durrani defeated the army of the Maratha Empire under Sadashivrao Bhau.