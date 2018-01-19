Asin rings in her second wedding anniversary in a special way

Actress Asin Thottumkal celebrates her second wedding anniversary today and it’s the most adorable thing you will see on the internet. Asin, who welcomed her first child with husband Rahul Sharma in October, shared a glimpse of her baby girl. Although she did not share an image of her child’s face as is done by dozens of other celebrity parents, she posted a picture of her cute little foot with a diamond studded ring on it.

Asin had shared a special post announcing the arrival of the baby last year adding that it would be the best birthday gift she could ever have. Close friend and actor Akshay Kumar was the first to introduce the baby to the world as he shared a post cradling her with a big smile on his face.

One joy which is completely unmatched...congratulations to my dearest friends Asin and @rahulsharma on the arrival of their little angel 😁 pic.twitter.com/fLEwUtHNzD — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2017

Predominantly a south star, Asin has worked in multiple Bollywood projects, including Khiladi 786 and Housefull 2 with Akshay Kumar. In fact, Akshay is credited with introducing her to the Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma. He was even the best man at their wedding and received the first invite. The couple married in 2016 as per Hindu rituals on this day and later had a church wedding followed by a grand reception in Mumbai.

Asin has starred in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films and made her Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan in Ghajini in 2008. Since then the actress has featured in films like London Dreams, Ready and Bol Bachchan. She was last seen in All is Well in 2015.