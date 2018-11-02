Asin's daughter Arin enjoys a spin in her new hot wheels

Asin is no stranger to Bollywood ever since she gave us that brilliant performance in Gajini. But the gorgeous South beauty has been away from the limelight for a while now. She married businessman Rahul Sharma in the year 2016 and post her marriage, the lady called it quits with the film industry. She however manages to keep fans engaged through social media. The internet went all aww when she announced the arrival of her baby girl Arin on Instagram last year. Her little angel recently turned one and it looks like she’s already having a joy ride.

On Thursday, Asin posted a photo of her bundle of joy enjoying a ride on her new hot wheels, a BMW toy car gifted by actress Raveena Tandon. Asin in her post termed Tandon as her baby’s maasi and thanked her for the gift. Well, just like momma, Arin also has her swag on point as she was seen wearing glares while driving. Too cute to handle!

View this post on Instagram #goinggreen🌳🌲💚 A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on Oct 29, 2018 at 2:13am PDT

Speaking of Asin, the actress was last seen opposite Abhishek Bachchan in a film titled All Is Well. The film released in the year 2016 and also starred Rishi Kapoor and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. On personal front, it was Asin's co-star of many films Akshay Kumar who played a cupid to her love story with her husband Rahul Sharma.