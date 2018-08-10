AskAkshay: Akshay Kumar's Twitter chat is Gold!

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set for his upcoming sports biopic, Gold. With the release date of the film being just around the corner, Akshay and the whole team are leaving no stone un-turned in promoting the film. Amid the promotions, Akshay, who is known to be quite active on social media, recently hosted a Q&A session, #AskAkshay, on Twitter, in which he answered a lot of questions from his fans. However, among all his interesting replies to his fans’ questions, there was one answer which was the highlight of the session. Check it out below!

When a fan asked the actor to name one actor from the younger generation who can match with him as an all-rounder, the superstar replied with Ranveer Singh, for his ‘unmatched energy’.

Well, we surely couldn’t agree more. The Padman actor’s energy can definitely not be matched with any other young actors today.

Keeping that aside, the other interesting replies of the actor were not to be missed either! When asked about what would he want to do if he gets a chance to live another life, the actor mentioned that he would love to join the army.

I would've wanted to join the army or coach youngsters in martial arts https://t.co/8A4XE5LrhH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 10, 2018

A fan asked him about his favourite memories as an actor and his reply will truly melt your heart!

I will never forget when I was a newcomer and I brought my parents on set for the first time...to see their faces that day, it's something I will never forget. Their little boy who didn't go to college was now making movies https://t.co/ewiELwopXO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 10, 2018

Another reply which caught our notice was him mentioning his Gold co-star, Mouni Roy, and saying that she has showed him how Bengalis love to feed people all the time.

.@Roymouni has showed me how Bengalis love to feed people all the time 😀 https://t.co/xIg7ZVLstj — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 10, 2018

Further when another user asked him how he deals with trolls, here’s what the actor had to say.

I deal with it like I deal with bullies #IgnoreIt https://t.co/xOUr4Zt2xa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 10, 2018

Akshay Kumar's Gold, which is helmed by Reema Kagti, is all set to hit the screens on 15th August, 2018.